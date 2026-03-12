Dubai businesses express confidence in economy despite US-Israel-Iran conflict

Business groups and councils discuss sector needs and global economic changes
Dubai: Business leaders in Dubai remain confident about the emirate’s economic resilience and growth prospects – a key takeaway from 35 meetings organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
Industry representatives across sectors have expressed their confidence in Dubai’s ability to sustain economic momentum, Dubai Chamber said in a statement.
The discussions brought together business groups and international business councils.
Since regional tensions escalated on February 28 involving the United States, Israel and Iran, parts of the Middle East have experienced increased security concerns. The UAE has taken precautionary steps to safeguard residents amid intermittent security alerts linked to the developments.
The aviation and hospitality sectors have also suffered severe disruptions due to airspace adjustments and travel changes, although businesses across industries say they remain focused on maintaining operations and business continuity.
Participants said Dubai’s strong public-private sector partnership continues to play a crucial role in supporting businesses and maintaining economic stability.
“The strong partnership between the public and private sectors is a decisive factor in ensuring sustainable economic growth and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness,” said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.
He added that collaboration between the government and businesses helps reinforce confidence among international investors and companies operating in the emirate.
The meetings were organised to understand the challenges faced by different sectors and identify ways to strengthen companies’ resilience amid global changes.
According to the chamber, the discussions focused on:
Supporting business continuity and sector resilience
Improving operational efficiency
Identifying regulatory improvements
Strengthening Dubai’s attractiveness as a global trade and investment hub
The chamber also met with business councils representing companies from several major international markets, including the American, British, Dutch, Turkish, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, South African and Philippine business communities in Dubai.
It also held discussions with business groups representing sectors ranging from real estate, construction, retail and hospitality to logistics, education, healthcare and manufacturing.
Industries represented included:
Real estate development and property management
Hotels, restaurants and tourism
Retail and consumer goods
Food manufacturing and supply chains
Clinics and community pharmacies
Logistics, deliveries and courier services
Travel agencies and holiday homes
The chamber said strengthening these platforms remains a key priority to ensure that businesses can operate efficiently and continue contributing to Dubai’s economic growth.