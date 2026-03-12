GOLD/FOREX
Dubai businesses express confidence in economy despite US-Israel-Iran conflict

Business groups and councils discuss sector needs and global economic changes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Officials at Dubai Chamber said continued dialogue with the private sector will remain central to supporting sustainable growth and maintaining Dubai’s competitiveness in global markets.
Dubai: Business leaders in Dubai remain confident about the emirate’s economic resilience and growth prospects – a key takeaway from 35 meetings organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Industry representatives across sectors have expressed their confidence in Dubai’s ability to sustain economic momentum, Dubai Chamber said in a statement.

The discussions brought together business groups and international business councils.

Since regional tensions escalated on February 28 involving the United States, Israel and Iran, parts of the Middle East have experienced increased security concerns. The UAE has taken precautionary steps to safeguard residents amid intermittent security alerts linked to the developments.

The aviation and hospitality sectors have also suffered severe disruptions due to airspace adjustments and travel changes, although businesses across industries say they remain focused on maintaining operations and business continuity.

Business confidence

Participants said Dubai’s strong public-private sector partnership continues to play a crucial role in supporting businesses and maintaining economic stability.

“The strong partnership between the public and private sectors is a decisive factor in ensuring sustainable economic growth and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness,” said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

He added that collaboration between the government and businesses helps reinforce confidence among international investors and companies operating in the emirate.

Supporting businesses

The meetings were organised to understand the challenges faced by different sectors and identify ways to strengthen companies’ resilience amid global changes.

According to the chamber, the discussions focused on:

  • Supporting business continuity and sector resilience

  • Improving operational efficiency

  • Identifying regulatory improvements

  • Strengthening Dubai’s attractiveness as a global trade and investment hub

Wide sector participation

The chamber also met with business councils representing companies from several major international markets, including the American, British, Dutch, Turkish, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, South African and Philippine business communities in Dubai.

It also held discussions with business groups representing sectors ranging from real estate, construction, retail and hospitality to logistics, education, healthcare and manufacturing.

Industries represented included:

  • Real estate development and property management

  • Hotels, restaurants and tourism

  • Retail and consumer goods

  • Food manufacturing and supply chains

  • Clinics and community pharmacies

  • Logistics, deliveries and courier services

  • Travel agencies and holiday homes

The chamber said strengthening these platforms remains a key priority to ensure that businesses can operate efficiently and continue contributing to Dubai’s economic growth.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha Gokulan Chief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Dubai

