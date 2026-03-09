Dubai's real estate brokerage sector surges in 2025

Dubai Land Department continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the real estate brokerage sector, with a clear focus on empowering national talent and expanding the participation of UAE nationals in this vital sector. This is achieved through the launch of specialised initiatives such as the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, which aims to increase the proportion of Emirati brokers, enable Emirati youth to benefit from growing economic opportunities, and strengthen their professional presence within the real estate market.