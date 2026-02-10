GOLD/FOREX
YOUR MONEY
What Dubai’s new property resale rule means for UAE residents, expats

Buying, selling small digital shares of real estate to change property investment in Dubai

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
An view of Dubai skyline.
AFP

Dubai: Dubai took a major step yesterday toward changing how people invest in property by using digital technology, after the Dubai Land Department announced the next phase of its real estate tokenisation project.

This not only moved the project beyond testing into real market use but the announcement by the Dubai Land Department allows resale of “tokenised” property shares from February 20. So what does this actually mean for many residents, and how does it affect you? This explainer breaks it.

Real estate tokenisation?

At its core, real estate tokenisation means splitting a property into many small digital shares instead of selling it as one whole unit. Each share, called a token, represents part ownership of a property.

These tokens are recorded digitally and linked to official title deeds. If you own a token, you own a portion of that property. Think of it as owning a slice of a building rather than buying the entire apartment or villa.

What changed this week?

Until now, Dubai was only testing whether this system could work safely under existing property laws. That testing phase started last March under the REES Real Estate Innovation Initiative.

Why does resale matter?

Resale is what makes an investment flexible. Without resale, you would need to hold on to your token until the property is sold or the project ends.

With resale, you can sell your share earlier if you want cash, want to rebalance your investments, or see an opportunity. Dubai Land Department said about 7.8 million real estate tokens will be available for trading in this phase.

How is this different?

Traditional property buying usually requires:

  • Large upfront capital

  • Long-term commitment

  • Complex paperwork

  • Limited exit options

Tokenisation lowers the entry barrier. Instead of needing hundreds of thousands or millions of dirhams, investors can buy smaller shares.

This opens property investment to:

  • First-time investors

  • Residents who cannot afford full units

  • People who want to diversify instead of putting all savings into one property

Safe and regulated?

Yes, this is not a private or unregulated crypto project. The system has been developed with oversight from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and tested within Dubai’s official land registration framework.

Dubai Land Department has said transactions will only happen on approved platforms, with rules in place to protect investors, ensure transparency, and prevent misuse. The current rollout is controlled and limited on purpose, so authorities can monitor pricing, liquidity, and investor behaviour before expanding the system.

Who benefits from this?

For everyday residents:

  • Lower-cost access to property investment

  • Ability to buy and sell smaller stakes

  • More flexibility compared to traditional ownership

For the market:

  • Increased liquidity

  • More transparency through digital records

  • Broader participation in real estate

For Dubai:

  • Stronger position as a global real estate and technology hub

  • Support for long-term economic and urban planning goals

Officials expect tokenisation to help widen participation in real estate while increasing the sector’s contribution to the economy.

Replace normal ownership?

No. Buying full apartments, villas, and land will continue as usual. Tokenisation is an additional option, not a replacement.

Dubai Land Department has made it clear this is a long-term project that will grow gradually, based on real market data and regulatory approvals.

What happens next?

Authorities will closely study how the resale market performs over the coming months. They will track:

  • How easily tokens are traded

  • Price behaviour

  • Investor demand

  • Market stability

Based on these results, Dubai will decide whether to expand participation, add more platforms, or introduce new types of tokenised assets.

Big move for long term

Dubai’s move fits into a wider plan to modernise real estate, improve transparency, and use technology to manage growth more efficiently.

For residents, the key takeaway is simple: property investment may no longer be limited to those who can buy entire homes. Over time, owning a small piece of Dubai’s real estate market could become more accessible, flexible, and easier to manage than ever before.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
