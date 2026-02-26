How data-driven insights transform Dubai's luxury real estate market

“Looking at Dubai’s ultra luxury property market, from grand mansions and waterfront duplex penthouses to sky villas, one thing is clear: relying solely on marketing and perception is no longer enough. Buyers who ground their decisions in real time transaction data and authentic listings gain a far more accurate view of true market value. Coupled with specialised insight from experienced agents, this approach allows them to identify opportunities that make strategically sound investments,” says Antonello Supino, Director of Data, Bayut.

Access to official transaction data allows buyers to benchmark premium listings against real market behaviour, not just seller expectations. For luxury purchasers, this acts less as a pricing constraint and more as a strategic lens, helping them understand where a property truly sits within its competitive landscape.