Prypco Blocks offers fractional property investors upfront rental returns
Dubai: Invest in part of a rented property in Dubai – and get your returns upfront.
A move by Prypco Blocks, the platform that offers options in fractional property ownership, is giving investors a 5% annual return in advance. This is the first year rental yield.
The investors will see the payments credited directly to their Prypco Blocks Wallets within just two months from the start of the investment. “It’s similar to a landlord collecting one cheque for the year’s rent,” said the company.
Such a move ‘redefines how investors access cash flow by removing the long wait for monthly or quarterly rental payouts’, said the company.
“Instead, returns are delivered upfront, giving investors immediate liquidity to reinvest, diversify portfolios, and allocate capital with greater efficiency.”
Fractional ownership options have widened the pool of real estate investors in Dubai, hoping to get sold returns from a market that’s still growing since the boom started in 2021.
“With the upfront rental guarantee, we are setting a new benchmark by giving investors confidence, liquidity,” said Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco. (A sister company offers real estate tokenization through an association with Dubai Land Department.)
“And the ability to realize returns from Day 1.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox