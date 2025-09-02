GOLD/FOREX
Buy shares in Dubai property - and get rental returns in advance

Prypco Blocks offers fractional property investors upfront rental returns

Manoj Nair, Business Editor
Buy a share in a rented Dubai property - and get the rental returns for the first year in two months. That's what Prypco Blocks is offering for its fractional ownership programme.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Invest in part of a rented property in Dubai – and get your returns upfront.

A move by Prypco Blocks, the platform that offers options in fractional property ownership, is giving investors a 5% annual return in advance. This is the first year rental yield.

The investors will see the payments credited directly to their Prypco Blocks Wallets within just two months from the start of the investment. “It’s similar to a landlord collecting one cheque for the year’s rent,” said the company.

Such a move ‘redefines how investors access cash flow by removing the long wait for monthly or quarterly rental payouts’, said the company.

“Instead, returns are delivered upfront, giving investors immediate liquidity to reinvest, diversify portfolios, and allocate capital with greater efficiency.”

Fractional ownership options have widened the pool of real estate investors in Dubai, hoping to get sold returns from a market that’s still growing since the boom started in 2021.

“With the upfront rental guarantee, we are setting a new benchmark by giving investors confidence, liquidity,” said Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco. (A sister company offers real estate tokenization through an association with Dubai Land Department.)

“And the ability to realize returns from Day 1.”

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair
