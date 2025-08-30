If Lulu or some of the other major-league names in the UAE retail sector take to drone-based deliveries, it opens up more possibilities how services can be delivered to customers. And how quickly this can reach them.

At least one other leading supermarket chain in the UAE is also thinking along the same lines. Gulf News spoke to some of the other possible contenders in the quick delivery by drone service, including the biggest ecommerce players. But no confirmation on any such plans were received.

“The delivery fee for each order is Dh9.5 - with no additional charges compared to traditional delivery methods in DSO,” said a Keeta Drone spokesperson. “The minimum spend per order is set by merchant (partners) and remains consistent with (those for) traditional delivery. We do not disclose future pricing plans at this time.

Drone options are not just for grocery delivery. In Abu Dhabi, the aviation-tech firm LODD partnered 7X launched the first pilot flight for autonomous drone parcel deliveries in the emirate. This was done through their logistics and express delivery arm EMX and with the active support of ADIO (Abu Dhabi Investment Office).

Drones will thus add another layer to how fast deliveries can happen, of course, within well-defined areas of operations. And chances are that there will be many UAE consumers who will like the sheer novelty of having their orders delivered by drones – and not mind paying a certain extra for it.

Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.