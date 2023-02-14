Logistics company Aramex successfully tested its drone and roadside bot deliveries in Dubai, it said on Tuesday.
The initial tests were conducted at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in partnership with BARQ EV, a leading commercial drone delivery service provider in the UAE, and Kiwibot, a Colombia-based company specializing in delivery robotics. The tests were performed with the support of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSO), Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Smart City.
The drones are equipped with multidirectional sensors and a reliable fleet management system enabling Aramex to have high accuracy across order placements, dispatch management, drone flight routing, and deliveries.
In addition, Kiwibot’s self-driving ground delivery vehicles use a combination of high-tech sensors, cameras, radars, and artificial intelligence to navigate through surroundings and obstacles. It also utilises an advanced GPS navigation system to generate virtual maps, establish multiple routes, and change course depending on delays or obstacles.
Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer – Express at Aramex, said: “The expansion of our Future Delivery Program in the UAE is a testament to our drive to be at the forefront of last-mile delivery logistics and generate more value for our customers by providing a faster, safer, and greener ways of delivering packages. Importantly, it also enables Aramex to further contribute to UAE’s sustainability ambitions as we embark on our mission to transition our fleet to emission-free vehicles and achieve our climate pledge to reach Carbon neutrality by 2030. We are excited about the next chapter of the program and further scale this service to reach more customers.”
Angad Singh, Global Director - Innovation of Aramex, said: “The initial introduction of robotic and drone deliveries in the UAE coincides with a time of growing customer demand for fast and reliable delivery services. With this testing, we wanted to enable an integrated ecosystem of innovative products which shall ultimately offer more convenience for our customers. Therefore, in addition to the autonomous delivery vehicles, we have also rolled out mobile outlet trucks that allow us to operate drones and bots, as well as offer pickup and drop-off points at any location close to our customers. We look forward to implementing drone and bot deliveries in the UAE and beyond as we progress our sustainability plans to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.”