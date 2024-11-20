Dubai’s dining scene is set to welcome a new addition with the launch of a multi-level beachfront restaurant complex located within Dubai Harbour.

The seafront community, situated between Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, has seen steady residential and visitor growth since its 2021 opening and boasts the region’s largest marina, along with high-end residential and dining outlets.

Earlier this month construction began on the area’s latest new development, The Anchor, a 110,000-sq- ft premium culinary venue, which will house world-class restaurants across four floors along with a luxury rooftop and pool as it bids to become Dubai Harbour’s go-to venue. Guests can also arrive seamlessly by land or boat, connecting them to the destination’s maritime spirit.

“We believe in curating experiences that connect people with Dubai’s unique seafront lifestyle, and The Anchor is a perfect example of that. It will serve as a destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy world-class dining, leisure, and waterfront experiences,” Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal tells Gulf News. “Positioned close to the recently launched Dubai Harbour Residences and the destination’s world-class leisure attractions, The Anchor will bring something remarkable to this extraordinary district.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal

Along with the dining hot spot, new renderings have been released of the low-rise luxury community-focused concept, Dubai Harbour Residences, where residences are in high demand thanks to their exclusivity and access to a private beach. The renders show its contemporary designs with community spaces integrated within the sophisticated residences and penthouses, each of which will offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, the Dubai skyline, and the surrounding marinas.

Binhabtoor explains, “Our vision is to create a unique space where residents can feel part of a community, enjoy the best of Dubai’s culture and have maritime experiences right at their doorstep.”

Image Credit: Supplied

H&H Development, which creates upscale projects in the UAE, has been closely working with Shamal on the development. “Dubai Harbour Residences is perfectly located in the heart of Dubai and is designed to cater to both individuals and families seeking a refined beachfront lifestyle with an urban feel,” says Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H Development. “The newly released visuals offer a preview of the development’s exceptional design and comfort, showcasing an exclusive low-rise community. This unique enclave combines the best of both worlds, providing a serene and stylish development amidst the dynamic energy of Dubai Harbour.”

The project is aimed at those looking to be a part of a close-knit community while having easy access to the area’s amenities. When complete, the building will be home to 345 premium apartments, available in one, two, three and four bedrooms, across eight floors as well as penthouses.

Image Credit: Supplied

In February, Dubai Harbour and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced the construction of a major new bridge to provide direct entry and exit points to the district, cutting travel time down from 12 to three minutes

Nikken Sekkei Dubai, part of the globally acclaimed Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, known for its innovative approach to architecture, is behind Dubai Harbour Residences’ design. “Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to provide residents with a serene and sophisticated living experience that reflects the dynamic spirit of Dubai," says Dr Fadi Jabri, Regional Head and CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai.

The design has been crafted to reflect premium living with Shamal promising to “blend modern luxury with the natural beauty of the seafront”. This will be achieved with high ceilings, marble floors and curated art pieces combined with contemporary aesthetics that includes nautical colour palettes and warm tones.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Harbour Residences is positioning itself as a family-friendly community with wellness amenities, and dedicated community services. However, the luxury low-rise will also feature a rooftop infinity pool exclusively for adults complete with an outdoor dining area, a cutting-edge fitness centre, a yoga studio, a hair and beauty salon, and spa designed for relaxation and well-being.