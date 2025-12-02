GOLD/FOREX
Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Dubai today

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best spots, times, and tips

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Global Village lights up the sky with a breathtaking fireworks display.
Dubai: Celebrate the UAE’s 54th National Day in Dubai on December 2 with spectacular fireworks, high-tech drone shows, and family-friendly activities at iconic locations from Burj Khalifa to Hatta. Here’s your ultimate guide to the best spots, times, and tips.

UAE National Day fireworks & drone show guide

1. Global Village – UAE-themed drone spectacle

Where: Exit 37, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

When: Fireworks at 9pm, followed by the drone show

Global Village lights up the sky with a breathtaking fireworks display in the colours of the UAE flag. A UAE-themed drone show follows the fireworks, offering a unique spectacle that blends cutting-edge technology with national pride

2. Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR – Fireworks over beachfront

Where: Jumeirah Beach Residence waterfront

When: 9pm

Enjoy synchronized fireworks over the water with panoramic views—ideal for families and groups. The wide open spaces make it perfect for photos and evening strolls.

3. Al Seef – Cultural & heritage vibes

Where: Dubai Creek

When: 9pm

Experience a more intimate fireworks display framed by Arabic architecture, wind towers, and traditional abra boats. A scenic spot for couples and small groups.

4. Hatta – Mountain serenity

Where: Hatta Dam and surrounding mountain area

When: 8pm

Escape the city buzz with a serene fireworks show over the mountains. Ideal for families and those seeking a quieter National Day experience.

5. Dubai Festival City Mall – Fireworks + Live concert

Where: Festival Bay waterfront

When: 8pm

Waterfront fireworks followed by a live concert featuring Arab music star Balqees. Perfect for a full evening of entertainment.

6. Riverland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts – Family fun destination

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts

When: Fireworks at 9.30pm; laser shows at 7pm and 9.30pm

All-in-one family destination with rides, games, and themed dining. Take advantage of the Dh54 “Eid Al Etihad 54” unified ticket covering multiple attractions.

Visitor tips and advice

  • Arrive early: Popular spots like Global Village, Bluewaters, and JBR get crowded.

  • Use public transport: Dubai Metro and Tram will run extended hours. Key locations like Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, JBR, and Festival City are metro/tram accessible.

  • Dress for the weather: December evenings can be breezy, especially near the water or in Hatta. Light jackets or shawls recommended.

