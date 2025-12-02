Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Dubai today

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best spots, times, and tips
Dubai: Celebrate the UAE’s 54th National Day in Dubai on December 2 with spectacular fireworks, high-tech drone shows, and family-friendly activities at iconic locations from Burj Khalifa to Hatta. Here’s your ultimate guide to the best spots, times, and tips.
Where: Exit 37, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
When: Fireworks at 9pm, followed by the drone show
Global Village lights up the sky with a breathtaking fireworks display in the colours of the UAE flag. A UAE-themed drone show follows the fireworks, offering a unique spectacle that blends cutting-edge technology with national pride
Where: Jumeirah Beach Residence waterfront
When: 9pm
Enjoy synchronized fireworks over the water with panoramic views—ideal for families and groups. The wide open spaces make it perfect for photos and evening strolls.
Where: Dubai Creek
When: 9pm
Experience a more intimate fireworks display framed by Arabic architecture, wind towers, and traditional abra boats. A scenic spot for couples and small groups.
Where: Hatta Dam and surrounding mountain area
When: 8pm
Escape the city buzz with a serene fireworks show over the mountains. Ideal for families and those seeking a quieter National Day experience.
Where: Festival Bay waterfront
When: 8pm
Waterfront fireworks followed by a live concert featuring Arab music star Balqees. Perfect for a full evening of entertainment.
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts
When: Fireworks at 9.30pm; laser shows at 7pm and 9.30pm
All-in-one family destination with rides, games, and themed dining. Take advantage of the Dh54 “Eid Al Etihad 54” unified ticket covering multiple attractions.
Arrive early: Popular spots like Global Village, Bluewaters, and JBR get crowded.
Use public transport: Dubai Metro and Tram will run extended hours. Key locations like Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, JBR, and Festival City are metro/tram accessible.
Dress for the weather: December evenings can be breezy, especially near the water or in Hatta. Light jackets or shawls recommended.
