Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi today

See the best spots across the emirate to catch the dazzling displays tonight

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Fireworks display at Abu Dhabi corniche on the occasion of UAE National Day. (File photo)
Gulf News Archives

The UAE is set to dazzle as residents and visitors celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad on December 2. Celebrating the union of all seven emirates, the day will dazzle with fireworks, parades, and festivities across the country.

In Abu Dhabi, the night sky will light up with spectacular displays at key locations, bringing families together to celebrate the nation’s unity, heritage, and achievements.

Where to watch – Abu Dhabi city

  • Abu Dhabi Corniche – 9:00 pm
    The iconic Corniche will come alive as families and visitors gather to enjoy the spectacular fireworks.

  • Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island – 9:00 pm
    Enjoy fireworks along the waterfront, with festive entertainment across Yas Island.

  • Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental – 9:15 pm
    The luxury hotel will host a stunning display as part of celebrations running from 29 November to 3 December, including children’s activities, art workshops, and nightly hotel illuminations until December 4.

Al Ain Region

  • Ruler’s Representative Court – 9:00 pm
    Family-friendly fireworks to celebrate the union of the seven emirates.

Al Dhafra Region

  • Madinat Zayed Public Park – 9:00 pm

  • Al Mugheira Beach – 9:00 pm

  • Ghiyathi – 9:00 pm

With locations spanning city landmarks, waterfronts, and public parks, the 54th Eid Al Etihad promises an unforgettable evening of light, colour, and celebration for residents and visitors alike.

Looking to catch the fireworks in Dubai today?

Our guide shows the best spots across the city to enjoy the dazzling displays, from iconic waterfronts and skyscraper views to family-friendly parks. Make the most of the celebrations and experience the night sky lighting up in honour of the nation’s 52nd National Day. See the full line-up of fireworks spots

