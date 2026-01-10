Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 kicks off tomorrow

The event's theme is “An Integrated Launch Towards the Future”
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026 will begin tomorrow under the theme “An Integrated Launch Towards the Future”, with a strong focus on accelerating efforts across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors, in line with future needs and with the aim of translating ambitions into practical, implementable solutions across various industries.
ADSW 2026 sets out a roadmap to advance global progress and connect global goals with leaders of positive change by prioritising the advancement of the clean energy sector in the coming phase, expanding access to finance, formulating innovative AI-driven solutions, and ensuring the delivery of comprehensive transformations. It also places emphasis on strengthening dialogue, broadening global impact, enhancing cross-sector alignment and fostering collaboration, thereby accelerating the pace of progress and expanding its horizons.
Launched by the United Arab Emirates and hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the week represents a leading global platform dedicated to driving sustainable progress. It brings together leaders from governments, business, finance and civil society to turn ambition into effective solutions by strengthening linkages between systems and across the energy, water, food, technology and investment sectors.
For more than 18 years, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has continued to exert a significant global impact by bringing together policy development, innovation support and the mobilisation of finance, with the aim of translating ideas into actionable initiatives and developing solutions that strike a balance between environmental protection, economic resilience and social development.
The global event is dedicated to promoting collaboration in sustainability. Every January it convenes world leaders and experts in Abu Dhabi and continues its work through year-round initiatives that enhance stakeholder engagement, support the scaling of solutions and deliver tangible progress towards building a prosperous and inclusive future.
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is held annually in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s fastest-growing and most dynamic cities, which has achieved unprecedented development milestones over recent decades and consolidated its position as a global destination for business and innovation, as well as a cultural and financial hub and a world-class tourism destination.
Over the years, the UAE has developed and implemented ambitious plans to advance sustainable development and protect the environment, including UAE Vision 2021, which provided a roadmap for national development through targets related to air quality, water security, waste management and clean energy, as well as the Green Growth Strategy, aimed at positioning the country as a global leader in the green economy. The UAE was also the first GCC country to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement.
This year’s edition of ADSW will witness the launch of new platforms designed to enhance integration and cross-sector collaboration, including the ADSW Dialogues, a series of high-level discussions focused on generating new ideas and mobilising action across the energy, finance, technology, food, water and climate action sectors.
The week will also host the Blue Economy Forum, a global platform held in partnership with the China International Entrepreneurs Union, focusing on water security, sustainable finance and innovation in the blue economy, in addition to the Global South Utilities Forum, which brings together policymakers, developers, financiers and buyers from the UAE and countries of the Global South to explore ways to boost investment and develop large-scale infrastructure projects in the energy and water sectors. These events aim to deliver tangible and lasting impact, further strengthening ADSW’s position as a platform for dialogue, partnership and measurable outcomes.
ADSW 2026 will feature AI-powered engagement and communication tools to capture key ideas and pledges in real time and to enhance connectivity between the various forums, dialogues and events. It will also include the Week’s Smart Technology Hub, where pioneering clean technologies will be showcased for the first time, reflecting ADSW’s role as a platform for presenting the next generation of clean energy, water and digital solutions. Innovations will include AI-enabled power grids, climate finance tools and technologies supporting food and water security, highlighting opportunities to enhance the resilience and sustainability of global sectors.
Each year, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is attended by more than 70 heads of state and prime ministers, attracts over 50,000 participants from 175 countries, and sees more than 3,500 guests attend the opening ceremony and the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards. More than 3,000 students also take part in ADSW activities, alongside over 10 flagship events, underscoring its status as a truly influential global platform for sustainability.
