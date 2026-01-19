UAE advances global water diplomacy at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026

Focus on investment, youth leadership and agrifood resilience
The UAE strengthened its global water diplomacy efforts during ADSW 2026, led by His Excellency Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.
Balalaa highlighted investment, youth leadership, and agrifood resilience as key strategies to address global water challenges ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal.
Throughout the week, Balalaa convened stakeholders from government, industry, finance, youth networks, and civil society to shape tangible contributions. Discussions explored regulatory and policy innovation, investment structures, and emerging technologies.
Following the July 2025 adoption of six interactive dialogue themes, the UAE introduced a dedicated theme on “Investments for Water: Financing, Technology, Innovation, and Capacity Building.”
“Water is no longer just a development issue – it is a fundamental economic risk and opportunity. We need to move from fragmented projects to systems change,” Balalaa said. “That means long-term de-risked investments, better governance, and innovative technology through public-private collaboration.”
The Ministry co-hosted a closed-door high-level roundtable on Water and Agrifood Systems with the Eurasia Group, examining the interconnections between water, food security, and climate resilience.
Balalaa noted: “Water is the future of food. As we approach the 2026 UN Water Conference, we need a new model for water-agriculture cooperation—balancing risk, driving innovation, and centring climate resilience. The UAE is committed to building these bridges.”
The outcomes of the ADSW dialogues will inform the High-Level Preparatory Meeting for the 2026 UN Water Conference in Dakar on 26–27 January, as well as the UAE’s national and multilateral roadmap, advancing shared priorities in investment, governance, youth leadership, and food–water systems.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox