Abu Dhabi’s modern landmarks just got heritage status

“The ongoing expansion of the Modern Heritage Register attests to the programme’s growing maturity and the dedication of the Modern Heritage Nomination Committee in securing these vital assets for future generations. This continuous progress mirrors our conviction that modern heritage provides an essential bridge between our past and present, serving as a reminder that Abu Dhabi’s forward trajectory is strengthened by the stories and spaces that define where we come from."

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage is a cornerstone of our cultural identity, offering a powerful reflection of the emirate’s ongoing growth and development. By formally registering these pivotal sites, we reaffirm our commitment to the recognition, protection, preservation, and celebration of the architectural and urban legacy that has shaped our communities and continues to enrich our collective sense of place.

