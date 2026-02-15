GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi’s modern landmarks just got heritage status

Over 40 familiar sites now officially protected

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Al Ain Museum was established in 1969
Supplied

Abu Dhabi’s architectural glow-up isn’t just about shiny new skyscrapers. The capital is doubling down on its recent past, with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) adding more than 40 new sites to its Modern Heritage Register.

The fresh additions build on the first batch of listings announced in 2022 and follow three years of research, documentation and safeguarding work (2023–2025). Translation: those buildings you grew up driving past? They’re officially heritage now.

Why it matters

The move reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to protecting culturally significant sites under the 2016 Cultural Heritage Law. The aim? Safeguard and celebrate the emirate’s heritage, strengthen national identity and get more people appreciating the stories behind the skyline.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage is a cornerstone of our cultural identity, offering a powerful reflection of the emirate’s ongoing growth and development. By formally registering these pivotal sites, we reaffirm our commitment to the recognition, protection, preservation, and celebration of the architectural and urban legacy that has shaped our communities and continues to enrich our collective sense of place.

“The ongoing expansion of the Modern Heritage Register attests to the programme’s growing maturity and the dedication of the Modern Heritage Nomination Committee in securing these vital assets for future generations. This continuous progress mirrors our conviction that modern heritage provides an essential bridge between our past and present, serving as a reminder that Abu Dhabi’s forward trajectory is strengthened by the stories and spaces that define where we come from." 

The additions

Among the newly registered sites are some serious throwback icons:

  • Abu Dhabi International Airport – Terminal 1 – Opened in 1982, this was the gateway to the world during the capital’s early aviation boom.

  • Al Ain Museum – Founded in 1969, it’s one of the UAE’s earliest museums and a cornerstone of the nation’s archaeological and ethnographic heritage.

  • Former National Consultative Council – A key site in the early days of governance and civic dialogue in the capital.

  • Corniche Hospital – A long-standing landmark in the emirate’s healthcare story.

From transport hubs and schools to mosques, parks and water towers, the list captures the everyday spaces that shaped modern Abu Dhabi.

So what happens now?

With official registration comes protection. Listed sites will be prioritised for maintenance and rehabilitation according to their designated grade. Private owners have been formally notified and can file an appeal within 15 days, as set out by law.

DCT Abu Dhabi is also encouraging residents to play a more active role in identifying and nominating modern heritage sites. The message is clear: preserving the capital’s story is a shared responsibility.

The full (and very eclectic) list includes…

  • Mohammed Habroush Al Suwaidi Building; ZADCO Building;

  •  Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan Building (La Brioche Building);

  •  Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Tower (Corniche Tower);

  • Madinat Zayed Bus Station;

  • Raha Beach Rest House;

  • Corniche Hospital; Al-Kuwaitat Complex – UAEU Students' Housing;

  • Green Souk – Bani Yas; Green Souk – Al Shahama; Khalad Bin Swied Al Ansari Mosque; Haseen Rashid Al Hajri Building;

  • Former National Consultative Council;

  • Former Al Ain City Center Town Clinics; 

  • Al Ain City Municipality Campus, including Al Ain City Municipality building and the Town Planning Sector building;

  • Capital Park Urban Ensemble, including Capital Park and Garden Tower; Emergencies Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi;

  • Hili Archaeological Park Garden;

  • Al Natlah Resthouse (Al Neyadat);

  • Former Abu Dhabi International Airport (Terminal 1);

  • SABIS International School – Al Bateen;

  • Former Delma Island Post Office; Sir Bani Yas Eastern Water Tank;

  • Sir Bani Yas Southern Water Tank;

  • Delma Island Water Silos; Al Dhannah City Water Towers;

  • The International School of Choueifat – Al Ain;

  • Al Jouri Kindergarten;

  • Emirates Post – Khalidiya Post Office;

  • Emirates Post – Hamdan Post Office;

  • Emirates Post – Al Ain Industrial Area Post Office;

  • Al Dhafra Sports & Culture Club;

  • Abu Dhabi Cedar Fountain;

  • Abu Dhabi Geneva Flower Clock;

  • Al Ain Museum; Al Murabaa Police Museum; and

  • Islamiya English School – Abu Dhabi.

In short? Abu Dhabi’s “modern” era is officially heritage – and your nostalgic neighbourhood landmark might just be protected for generations to come.

