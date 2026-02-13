Motorists are advised to plan their routes and follow diversion signs to avoid delays
Motorists in Abu Dhabi should expect road closures this week due to the Al Ain Flower Festival Carnival. Drivers are advised to plan their routes, follow diversion signs, and allow extra travel time.
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) confirmed temporary closures on key streets, including Khalid Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain on Friday, February 13, 2026. Traffic will be closed in both directions from 7:00pm to 8:00 pm.
The festival at Al Sarooj Park draws large crowds with family-friendly attractions, including an 8-metre spiral tower, an interactive rose tunnel, educational workshops, cartoon shows, and roaming performances. This year, the event coincides with the Year of the Family, offering new experiences for visitors of all ages.
The festival finale on Friday, February 13, from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, features a fireworks display, the Classic Cars Carnival at 7:00 pm, and other surprises.
Motorists are advised of partial lane closures on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street this weekend.
Saturday, February 14: Two right lanes and the free right turn will be closed from 12:00 amto 11:30 pm.
Sunday, February 15 to Monday, February 16: Two right lanes and the free right turn will be closed from 12:00 am (15 Feb) to 5:00 am (16 Feb).
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly.