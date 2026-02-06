Traffic will be redirected as part of ongoing road development works
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced that a section of Dubai’s Emirates Road will be temporarily closed as part of ongoing development works.
The ministry said on social media that Al Jami Road and the distributor at the Al Badaa intersection towards Dubai (Emirates Road) will be closed temporarily.
Traffic will be diverted via Al Hawshi Bridge on Mleiha Road – western direction.
From: Saturday, February 7, 11:00 am
Until: Monday, February 9, 5:00 am
Motorists are urged to follow diversion signs and drive carefully. The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.
