Dubai's Burj2Burj Half Marathon returns with major road closures this weekend

All the road closures happening February 8 in Dubai: Here's what you should know
Dubai: Dubai's Burj2Burj half marathon returns on February 8, 2026, bringing thousands of runners to the streets and causing significant early morning traffic diversions across some of the city's busiest routes.
The 21.1-kilometer course begins at 6:30 AM near the Museum of the Future on Al Mustaqbal Street and finishes at Umm Suqeim Park by the Burj Al Arab. Runners will pass the iconic Burj Khalifa around the 2-kilometer mark, enjoying spectacular cityscape views throughout the journey.
Live entertainment, hydration stations, and enthusiastic crowd support will line the route to keep participants energised. A finisher's village awaits at the end, offering celebration spaces and refreshments.
Motorists should plan alternative routes as several major roads will be affected between 5:30 AM and 10:30 AM:
Early morning closures (5:30 AM - 8:30 AM):
Al Mustaqbal Street: southbound from Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Lower Financial Centre Street: westbound inner lanes
Al Safa Street: partial westbound closure
Al Wasl Road: northbound inner lane partially closed
No left turns onto Al Hudaiba Road
Extended closures:
Jumeirah Beach Road before Canal Bridge: partial southbound closure (6:30 AM - 9:20 AM)
Jumeirah Beach Road after Canal Bridge: complete southbound closure (5:30 AM - 8:25 AM)
Neighbourhood restrictions: Between 6:30 AM and 10:30 AM, controlled access will be in place in Al Manara and Umm Al Sheif areas. Traffic marshals will manage entry and exit points, with vehicles held temporarily as runners pass. Drivers may use Al Manara or Umm Al Sheif intersections as diversion routes.
Most roads should reopen by 9:30 AM, though timing depends on race progress.
Residents and visitors traveling during these hours should consider public transportation or allow extra time for detours. The Dubai Metro offers convenient alternatives to affected routes. Spectators wanting prime viewing spots near Burj Khalifa or along Jumeirah Beach Road should arrive early. Elite and international runners will compete for top times, adding excitement to the event.
Whether you're lacing up your running shoes or planning your Sunday morning commute, understanding these temporary traffic adjustments will help ensure a smooth experience for everyone in Dubai on February 8.
