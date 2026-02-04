Yu Lu, President of Shenzhen Urban Planning and Design Institute, said: “Shenzhen and Dubai are cities of a similar age, with comparable spatial structures, and both have undergone rapid urban development over a short period of time. Both cities are standing on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable development. It is firmly believed that this shared background creates significant potential for meaningful and mutually beneficial cooperation. This MoU works not merely as a formal agreement, but a strategic framework for sustained cooperation between the two institutions and two cities.”