Dubai crowned world's cleanest city for sixth year

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai’s continued global leadership as the world’s cleanest city reflects a clear vision supported by sustained institutional efforts and strong partnership between government entities, the private sector, and the community. Cleanliness in Dubai is not only an operational outcome but an established urban culture that reflects the awareness, responsibility, and values of society. It contributes directly to enhancing quality of life for individuals and families and reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the most beautiful, sustainable, and liveable cities in the world.”