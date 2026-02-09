TRENDS launches ‘AI4ID’ alliance for AI-enhanced interfaith dialogue

On the research front, Dr. Patrice Brodeur presented key findings of the 2025 Muslim Brotherhood Influence Index, which showed a decline in the group’s overall strength from 67.7% in the first edition to 47.3% in the current index. The data indicated a shift in the group’s center of gravity from the Arab region to Western and Asian spheres: the Americas ranked first at 24.8%, followed by Asia at 22.5%, Africa at 20.2%, Europe at 17%, and the Arab world last at 15.5%, reflecting organizational fragmentation and the absence of a political incubator since 2013.