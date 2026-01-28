Machines Can Think 2026 opened in Abu Dhabi with 1,500 global AI experts

Vladimir Razuvaev, Chief Executive of Yango Tech, commented, “Across the UAE, the conversation around AI is being shaped by the practical demands of public service delivery rather than technological ambition alone. As population growth and service expectations rise, institutions are under pressure to improve speed and accessibility while maintaining consistency, auditability, and trust. The UAE’s Digital Government Strategy reflects this shift by prioritising integrated, citizen-centric services that function reliably across channels and languages. We are also seeing organisations rethink how AI is introduced into complex environments. Instead of adopting generic tools, there is a clear move toward tailored implementations that reflect operational realities and regulatory frameworks. In 2026, success will be defined by how effectively AI strengthens service delivery, decision-making, and institutional resilience in everyday use.”