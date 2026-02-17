New STEM PhD programmes at Khalifa University to enhance UAE's research capacity
Khalifa University of Science and Technology has announced an expanded portfolio of STEM-based master’s and doctoral programmes, aimed at building national research capacity and developing future scientific talent across key sectors.
The university said it now offers 20 PhD programmes across engineering, science, computing, and healthcare, making it one of the largest STEM doctoral portfolios in the UAE. These programmes are designed to prepare researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs who can support the country’s knowledge-based economy.
Khalifa University also runs dual PhD and master’s programmes with leading international institutions, including KU Leuven, Skoltech, Western University, and Tsinghua University. The university said it is in discussions with other global partners to expand these collaborations.
In addition, students have access to specialised initiatives such as the EnterpriseTECH programme at the University of Cambridge, as well as partnership programmes with Arizona State University and other institutions. These initiatives aim to help students turn research ideas into practical ventures and technology startups.
The university said its BSc-to-PhD pathway, introduced in Fall 2023, has attracted strong interest. Around 30 per cent of newly admitted PhD students now enter through this route. Admission remains competitive, with applications accepted only for the fall semester.
Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said the programmes reflect the institution’s focus on advanced research and human capital development.
“Our doctoral programmes, along with joint programmes with global partners, give students access to world-class training and facilities,” he said. “By supporting talented researchers, we are investing in the UAE’s future and strengthening the country’s scientific and technological capabilities.”
According to the university, students gain hands-on experience through advanced laboratories and interdisciplinary research centres, working closely with faculty across specialised fields such as engineering, physical sciences, mathematics, technology, and biomedical sciences.
The programmes are aligned with the UAE’s national strategies, including the National Innovation Strategy and the UAE Energy Strategy, with the aim of preparing skilled professionals for industry, academia, and government.
Khalifa University said the expansion of its graduate programmes will help strengthen research output, support innovation, and build a steady pipeline of scientific talent for the country’s future needs.