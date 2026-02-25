Al Ansari Exchange celebrates 60 years of growth and innovation

Six decades of remittance leadership, digital transformation and regional expansion
Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, a leading outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, marked its 60th anniversary during Ramadan, celebrating six decades of financial leadership and regional expansion.
The milestone was commemorated at a suhoor hosted at a hotel within the iconic Burj Khalifa. Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, board members and senior executives attended the event, where a video tracing the company’s journey and achievements was displayed on the tower.
Founded in 1966 with a single branch in Abu Dhabi’s Central Market, Al Ansari Exchange has grown into one of the region’s foremost exchange houses. Over the decades, it has expanded its offerings beyond remittances and foreign exchange to include wage protection system solutions, corporate payment services, cash management and digital financial services.
Today, the company serves more than four million customers through 285 branches and advanced digital platforms. It processes over 50 million transactions annually, with 25% of volumes generated online, reflecting its strong focus on digital transformation.
Key milestones include the introduction of an integrated electronic transaction system in 1987 and international expansion beginning with Kuwait in 2002. The company also launched innovative services such as Cash Express and payroll solutions aligned with the UAE’s Wage Protection System, and was among the first in the market to introduce a multi-currency card offering access to more than 23 currencies.
Al Ansari Exchange became a core subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, which was listed on the Dubai Financial Market in 2023, reinforcing the Group’s standing as a leading financial institution in the GCC.
Commenting on the milestone, Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, said the company’s six-decade journey reflects its commitment to reliability, security and innovation.
He thanked customers, employees and strategic partners for their trust and support, and highlighted the UAE’s forward-looking regulatory environment as a key pillar of the Group’s sustained growth.
Al Ansari Exchange, he added, plans to further enhance its digital capabilities, expand geographically and continue delivering customer-focused financial solutions that promote financial inclusion and support regional economic development.