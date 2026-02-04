Dubai has become increasingly popular with celebrities seeking safety, luxury, and privacy. Hollywood stars like Lindsay Lohan and Brad Pitt either own property in the UAE or spend significant time there. And, let’s not forget the city’s biggest selling point: safety. According to Numbeo’s latest ranking of the world’s safest cities, Dubai claimed second place globally. Out of 382 cities, it’s basically a stress-free playground for residents, tourists, and anyone who values peace of mind.