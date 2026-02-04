The actor reportedly quit Knightsbridge after rising crime concerns
Dubai: Tom Cruise has packed up and left his £35 million London apartment. The Hollywood star's sudden departure follows a violent daytime robbery at a nearby Rolex boutique.
The 63-year-old actor had been a familiar presence in the upscale Knightsbridge neighbourhood. But recent crime has reportedly changed his mind about calling London home. When your local shopping district starts resembling a Mission: Impossible scene, it's probably time to relocate.
Last month, a motorcycle gang targeted the Bucherer Rolex Boutique in broad daylight. The shop sits on the ground floor of One Hyde Park, the same luxury residential building where Cruise lived.
The robbery was swift and brutal. Gang members used machetes to fend off security staff while others smashed reinforced glass with hammers and specialist tools. They stole about 20 luxury watches worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
The entire raid lasted just three minutes before the suspects escaped on motorbikes.
Staff were later seen removing boxes from Cruise's apartment following his sudden departure.
The Rolex robbery wasn't an isolated incident. Weeks earlier, luxury Italian fashion brand Loro Piana was hit in a car ram raid. The shop, a short walk from Harrods, lost clothing and handbags.
This weekend, another jewellery shop in Richmond was targeted. Shoppers filmed robbers smashing through windows as staff desperately tried to clear display shelves. Richmond is famous as the filming location for TV series Ted Lasso.
Knightsbridge and neighbouring Belgravia have faced ongoing issues with moped-related crime. Metropolitan Police figures show 295 crimes were recorded in the area in November 2025 alone.
Last year, a man was stabbed to death just a few hundred yards from the Rolex boutique, outside The Park Tower Knightsbridge hotel.
Street thefts involving "Rolex Rippers" have become common. Thieves target people wearing expensive watches or holding phones.
Sources close to Cruise say the robbery cemented his belief that the neighbourhood has declined.
"The over-aggressive attack on the store below cemented the lack of security surrounding the multimillion-pound flats where Cruise lives," a source told The Daily Mail.
"It seems like Knightsbridge is becoming less safe by the week. He just felt the area has declined in the past year or two."
Cruise had enjoyed running in Hyde Park and walking around the area. He was a low-key but familiar presence in the neighbourhood. But that lifestyle apparently no longer feels safe.
Cruise hasn’t announced where he’s relocated yet, but speculation is already swirling. Why the buzz? For starters, it’s widely believed he owns an apartment in Downtown Dubai, possibly in or near the Burj Khalifa—though the details remain under wraps.
Dubai has become increasingly popular with celebrities seeking safety, luxury, and privacy. Hollywood stars like Lindsay Lohan and Brad Pitt either own property in the UAE or spend significant time there. And, let’s not forget the city’s biggest selling point: safety. According to Numbeo’s latest ranking of the world’s safest cities, Dubai claimed second place globally. Out of 382 cities, it’s basically a stress-free playground for residents, tourists, and anyone who values peace of mind.
Snagging the silver medal, Dubai’s top-tier security comes from smart strategies, citywide innovation, and a clear commitment to keeping vibes high and crime low. The city scored a safety index of 83.9, narrowly behind Abu Dhabi, which has held the top spot for nine years with a score of 88. Sharjah came in third at 83.8—but honestly, Dubai’s combination of style, luxury, and security makes it feel unbeatable.
Cruise is also no stranger to the UAE. His death-defying stunts on the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol remain iconic, proving he’s familiar with Dubai and the wider region.
Whether he’s chosen Dubai specifically remains unknown. But his move out of London highlights a broader trend of wealthy individuals rethinking where they feel truly safe.
