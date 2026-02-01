Can the king save London’s 99-year-old iconic Indian restaurant?

Founded in 1926 and still operating from its original home at Victory House on London’s Regent Street , Veeraswamy faces possible closure after its landlord — the Crown Estate — declined to renew its lease, citing major refurbishment plans for the building.

The Crown Estate, which manages vast property holdings on behalf of the nation with profits flowing to the UK Treasury, says the upgrade is incompatible with the restaurant remaining in its current space.

The Soho Society’s chair Lucy Haine has also thrown her support behind the effort, calling its closure a “major loss to London’s history and culinary heritage” and pushing for the restaurant to be recognised as an asset of community value.

According to India Today and the The Times of India, Veeraswamy was founded by Edward Palmer — the great-grandson of a senior British colonial official — along with Faiz-un-Nisa Begum, a Mughal princess.

The The Times reports that Veeraswamy’s lease is due to expire in June next year, with a court hearing in spring or early summer set to determine whether it can extend its tenancy for another 14 years under protected tenancy laws.

Owner Ranjit Mathrani, now 81, says the decision came as a shock — particularly as the Crown Estate had invited him just a year earlier to consider expanding into more space within the building.

Mathrani is seeking at least two years to relocate if necessary, warning that an abrupt eviction could force permanent closure, redundancies and the loss of its iconic decor inspired by 1920s art nouveau and royal Indian palaces.

“We need to ensure the building meets modern standards and is brought back into full use,” the organisation said, stressing its duty to generate value for the nation while stewarding historic properties responsibly.

Veeraswamy famously continued serving food even during the wartime Blitz and is often credited with popularising the classic British pairing of curry and beer — a tradition said to have begun when Prince Axel of Denmark drank Carlsberg there in the 1920s.

“We hear people say: ‘I first came here with my godfather when I was 12,’ or ‘I was engaged here during the Blitz,’ or ‘my uncle brought me here in the 1950s.’”

