“It reminded him of his grandmother. That’s what food does—it evokes memory, joy, and connection,” he says. Cooking is a way to communicate, and Ani takes it seriously: “Humans are 60–70% water. Whatever energy you put into cooking travels to whoever eats it.”

Curiosity is central to Ani’s craft.

“You pick up something, you lick it, you put it in your mouth to discover it. That’s how I look at life,” he explains. It’s this childlike inquisitiveness that allows him to adjust recipes, refine flavors, and consistently raise the bar, even across multiple restaurants. “Longevity isn’t complicated. It’s about showing up, doing the work, and understanding the process,” he adds.

Consistency is what separates Ani’s restaurants from fleeting trends. “Everyone praises the visible beauty of a dish, but the roots—the work that’s unseen—are what matter. That’s what keeps a restaurant alive,” he says. Every recipe, ingredient, and staff member is carefully considered. “You invest in the base, and the rest follows naturally.”

Ani’s perspective on money is equally grounded.

“Money doesn’t change you—it reveals who you are. It’s a byproduct of passion,” he says. Growing up with little, he understands its value: “Money can extend what you want to do, feed more people, create more experiences—but it’s never the goal.”

For Ani, financial success enables quality and reach, but it doesn’t define his purpose.

Humor punctuates his philosophy. Naming Carine after his wife is just one example of his playful practicality.

“I named a restaurant after my wife. What have you done?” he says. Even amid global expansion, Ani remains grounded, balancing discipline, curiosity, and careful joy.

Ani’s respect for nature shapes his work. He visits farms, studies ecosystems, and adjusts sourcing accordingly.

“Even the grass has a science to it. If you cut it too short, the ecosystem changes. Understanding that makes me respect the product more,” he says. This meticulous approach ensures that every plate reflects both craft and responsibility.

Dubai itself requires adaptation. Ingredients, air composition, and climate all affect flavor.

“Dubai is beautiful, but it’s not the same as Europe. You have to adjust, understand, and execute,” he says. His international projects follow the same principles: precision, curiosity, and practical mastery.

Ani’s focus is also philosophical. “You can’t control everything that happens, but you can control how you respond. That’s where growth comes from,” he says. Every decision, every detail, and every interaction is deliberate. “Show up, be curious, and do the work.”

As the night winds down at Carine, Ani reflects on the journey.

“The journey is great, the destination is amazing, but it’s the company you keep that matters. I’ve had incredible partners, great teams, laughter, tribulations. That’s what makes it worthwhile,” he says.

From Tottenham kitchens to Dubai fine dining, from early lessons in scarcity to international expansion, Ani’s story is a blueprint for ambition executed with care and intelligence.

His Dubai success is simply grounded in discipline, curiosity, and quiet mastery—one plate at a time.