Farhan Akhtar's 'Boong' wins big at Bafta Awards 2026

It has been named has been named the Best Children’s and Family Film

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Farhan Akhtar (Photo: ANI) and Boong poster (Photo: Instagram/@excelmovies)
Farhan Akhtar-backed movie, Boong, has been named the Best Children’s and Family Film at the Bafta Awards.

Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, has been directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi.

The film is a coming-of-age tale set in Manipur that follows a young boy, Boong, dealing with regional and racial tensions as he works towards reuniting his divided family.

