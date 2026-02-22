Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar attend BAFTA 2026

Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, is in the running for a prize
Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on Sunday evening attended the 79th British Academy of Film And Television Arts Awards in London in style.
The couple walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet, and posed for photos.
Dressed in a black tuxedo, Farhan looked dapper. Shibani opted for a golden satin gown for the occasion.
Boong, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, is competing for an award in the Best Children's & Family Film category at the awards ceremony.
Earlier in the day, Farhan and Shibani marked their fourth wedding anniversary.
The couple shared heartfelt messages for each other. Akhtar dropped a series of pictures with his wife and wrote, "To the woman who makes everything feel better.. happy fourth anniversary Shu .. love you @shibaniakhtar."
Shibani also showered him with much love and warmth as she added, "8 and 4. Happy Anni @faroutakhtar To forever and beyond, Love you endlessly."
Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.
