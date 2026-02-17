Akhtar bridges cultures in Hollywood stepping into the shoes of Sitar legend Ravi Shankar
Dubai: Bollywood icon Farhan Akhtar, already a celebrated figure in Indian cinema as an actor, director, and producer, is about to embark on a historic new chapter, his first major role in a Hollywood film.
In a recent announcement from Sony Pictures, the Bollywood star was revealed as part of the cast of the eagerly anticipated international project The Beatles: A Four‑Film Cinematic Event directed by Oscar‑winner Sam Mendes.
In this four‑part series, which aims to chronicle the rise and evolution of the legendary British rock band, Akhtar will step into the shoes of Pandit Ravi Shankar, the iconic Indian sitar legend. Shankar’s musical friendship with The Beatles, especially his influence on George Harrison, helped integrate Indian classical sounds and philosophy into the band’s work during the 1960s, introducing Raga rock, a key cultural moment in global music history.
Although Akhtar has appeared briefly on international screens, including a cameo in the American series Ms. Marvel, this marks his first full‑fledged role in a Hollywood production.
Fans across India, the UK, and the United States have hailed the casting as a landmark moment for Indian representation in major global cinema.
Rather than a single movie, the Beatles saga will unfold across four interconnected films, each focusing on the life and perspective of one band member. Production is currently underway in the UK, and the films are slated for theatrical release worldwide in April 2028.
Alongside Akhtar, an international ensemble cast brings the iconic figures surrounding the band to life from the Fab Four themselves including Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji