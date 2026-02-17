Fans across India, the UK, and the United States have hailed the casting as a landmark moment for Indian representation in major global cinema.



Rather than a single movie, the Beatles saga will unfold across four interconnected films, each focusing on the life and perspective of one band member. Production is currently underway in the UK, and the films are slated for theatrical release worldwide in April 2028.



Alongside Akhtar, an international ensemble cast brings the iconic figures surrounding the band to life from the Fab Four themselves including Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.