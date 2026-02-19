GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan denies involvement in Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3

Ranveer was reportedly unhappy with the absence of a bound script, unresolved storylines

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Dubai: A day after reports claimed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had intervened in the Don 3 casting missteps, the actor clarified he is not involved in the fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

Earlier this week, speculation of his intervention gained traction after a meeting at Khan’s Mumbai residence, which reportedly included several industry figures.

Many outlets suggested the actor had stepped in to mediate between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment, Farhan’s production banner, amid escalating tensions.

However, Bollywood Hungama reports that the Dangal star “flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute,” putting an end to rumours about his involvement.

The disagreement began after Ranveer Singh exited Don 3, citing creative dissatisfaction. The actor was reportedly unhappy with the absence of a bound script, unresolved storylines, and concerns over project management.

Additionally, he did not receive an advance and was not compensated for time lost on other shelved projects.

Excel Entertainment, on the other hand, is said to be seeking around ₹40 crore in compensation, accounting for pre-production costs and scheduling adjustments made after Ranveer’s approvals.

As the high-profile clash continues, both sides have remained firm on their positions, while the industry closely watches for any resolution.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ravi Shankar and Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar set to play Ravi Shankar in Beatles movie

2m read
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan blasts rumours on Don 3 replacement

2m read
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

Why did Ranveer Singh walk out of Don 3? Beef explained

3m read
Ranveer Singh reflects on fate after ‘Dhurandhar’ success: ‘Nazar aur sabr’

Did Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh just quit Don 3?

2m read