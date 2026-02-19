Ranveer was reportedly unhappy with the absence of a bound script, unresolved storylines
Dubai: A day after reports claimed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had intervened in the Don 3 casting missteps, the actor clarified he is not involved in the fallout between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.
Earlier this week, speculation of his intervention gained traction after a meeting at Khan’s Mumbai residence, which reportedly included several industry figures.
Many outlets suggested the actor had stepped in to mediate between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment, Farhan’s production banner, amid escalating tensions.
However, Bollywood Hungama reports that the Dangal star “flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute,” putting an end to rumours about his involvement.
The disagreement began after Ranveer Singh exited Don 3, citing creative dissatisfaction. The actor was reportedly unhappy with the absence of a bound script, unresolved storylines, and concerns over project management.
Additionally, he did not receive an advance and was not compensated for time lost on other shelved projects.
Excel Entertainment, on the other hand, is said to be seeking around ₹40 crore in compensation, accounting for pre-production costs and scheduling adjustments made after Ranveer’s approvals.
As the high-profile clash continues, both sides have remained firm on their positions, while the industry closely watches for any resolution.