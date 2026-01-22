GOLD/FOREX
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to move into new home: ‘I’m already married to her, in my heart’

The couple will be moving into an upscale home in Mumbai

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.
ANI

Aamir Khan and his partner, Gauri Spratt, are all set to move into a new, upscale home in Mumbai, located not too far from where Aamir’s family resides. The shift marks a quiet but significant milestone for the couple, who confirmed their relationship last year and have since made a handful of public appearances together.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”

Aamir has never shied away from being candid about how he views commitment, even if it doesn’t follow traditional timelines. Speaking earlier on Two Much with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, he explained his philosophy on marriage.

“When you are committed to a relationship then shaadi toh paper pe sign karke karte hai. If you are really connected with the person, sometimes it’s like marriage. Like Gauri and I are together, we are very highly committed to each other.”

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru, where she spent most of her life. Born into a multicultural family, she has a Tamil-British father and a Punjabi-Irish mother, a blend of cultures that quietly shaped her worldview. Her lineage also carries a strong sense of history—her grandfather, Philip Spratt, was reportedly a freedom fighter, adding a notable legacy to her family background.

Creativity ran close to home. Gauri’s mother, Rita Spratt, owned a well-known salon in Bengaluru.

Gauri began her schooling at Blue Mountain School in Ooty, where she studied from 1990 to 1996. She later moved to London to formally pursue her interests, enrolling in a Foundation Degree in Arts (FDA) in Styling and Photography at the University of the Arts London. She graduated with distinction in 2004.

The couple made their relationship official on Aamir’s 60th birthday, and since then, have been seen together at several events. Aamir’s personal journey has, of course, evolved over decades.

He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005; the two announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
