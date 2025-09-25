GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan on finding love at 60 with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'We are highly committed, it's like marriage'

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.
Aamir Khan with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.
ANI

The first episode of the much-awaited talk show Two Much is finally here, and Kajol and Twinkle Khanna kicked things off with none other than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Between reminiscing about old memories, the conversation got real about love, heartbreak, and finding romance at 60. Aamir Khan opened up about his past marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Khanna couldn’t resist a jab about her own marriage to Akshay Kumar: being hitched for so long, she’s now living vicariously through Aamir. She added, “Even at 60, he has romance in his life.” Khan reflected on past heartbreaks: “I am not in a bad condition. I have been lucky that the two women I have been married to are really wonderful women, both Reena and Kiran are wonderful people. So even though we went through the breakup, we are still family.”

When Khanna asked about the classic saying, ‘love is easy and marriage is hard,’ Khan explained, “When you are committed to a relationship then shaadi toh paper pe sign karke karte hai. If you are really connected with the person, sometimes it’s like marriage. Like Gauri and I are together, we are very highly committed to each other.”

Meanwhile, Gauri was spotted in Bandra recently, clearly over paparazzi attention: “Arrey, leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk,” she said firmly before continuing her stroll.

Aamir and Gauri confirmed their relationship on his 60th birthday and have been seen together at several public events. Aamir’s journey in love includes his first marriage to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira, and his second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son Azad.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Actor Salman Khan ANI)

Salman Khan recalls 7-year agony with neuralgia

2m read
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan click a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shah Rukh Khan leads PM Modi birthday wishes

3m read
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Why did Aamir Khan slam Bollywood & its churlish stars?

4m read
Viral: Imran Khan dancing with Rekha, Vinod Khanna

Viral: Imran Khan dancing with Rekha, Vinod Khanna

1m read