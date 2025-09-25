Aamir Khan on finding love at 60 with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'We are highly committed, it's like marriage'

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao
The first episode of the much-awaited talk show Two Much is finally here, and Kajol and Twinkle Khanna kicked things off with none other than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Between reminiscing about old memories, the conversation got real about love, heartbreak, and finding romance at 60. Aamir Khan opened up about his past marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.
Khanna couldn’t resist a jab about her own marriage to Akshay Kumar: being hitched for so long, she’s now living vicariously through Aamir. She added, “Even at 60, he has romance in his life.” Khan reflected on past heartbreaks: “I am not in a bad condition. I have been lucky that the two women I have been married to are really wonderful women, both Reena and Kiran are wonderful people. So even though we went through the breakup, we are still family.”
When Khanna asked about the classic saying, ‘love is easy and marriage is hard,’ Khan explained, “When you are committed to a relationship then shaadi toh paper pe sign karke karte hai. If you are really connected with the person, sometimes it’s like marriage. Like Gauri and I are together, we are very highly committed to each other.”
Meanwhile, Gauri was spotted in Bandra recently, clearly over paparazzi attention: “Arrey, leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk,” she said firmly before continuing her stroll.
Aamir and Gauri confirmed their relationship on his 60th birthday and have been seen together at several public events. Aamir’s journey in love includes his first marriage to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira, and his second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son Azad.
