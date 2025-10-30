Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt snaps at paparazzi in Mumbai: 'Leave me alone'

Gauri Spratt told off paparazzi in Mumbai, demanding privacy amidst media frenzy
Bengaluru-based fashion professional Gauri Spratt, who’s Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, appeared visibly irritated when a swarm of paparazzi followed her in Mumbai on Thursday. In a video circulating online, Gauri was seen asking, “Kahan se aate ho aap log? Kaun bulata hai aapko? (Where do you all come from? Who calls you?)”
Her frustration escalated as photographers continued trailing her. “Why are you following me? Leave me alone,” she exclaimed, even turning to a companion for confirmation: “Kaun bulata hai inhe? (Who calls them?)”
Gauri, who studied styling and photography at the University of the Arts in London, balances her fashion career with being a mother to her six-year-old son. She and Aamir, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, have known each other for 25 years, but their friendship blossomed into romance about 18 months ago.
During his appearance on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, Two Much, Aamir Khan, who was earlier married to Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, opened up about his relationship with Spratt. "I am not in a bad condition. I have been lucky that the two women I have been married to are really wonderful women, both Reena and Kiran are wonderful people. So even though we went through the breakup, we are still family.”
When Khanna asked about the classic saying, ‘love is easy and marriage is hard,’ Khan explained, “When you are committed to a relationship then shaadi toh paper pe sign karke karte hai. If you are really connected with the person, sometimes it’s like marriage. Like Gauri and I are together, we are very highly committed to each other.”
