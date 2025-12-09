GOLD/FOREX
Hardik Pandya blasts paparazzi for shooting inappropriate video of his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Pandya urged the media to respect personal boundaries

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Dubai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya slammed the paparazzi for allegedly capturing inappropriate photographs of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

In a social-media post, Pandya called the incident “disrespectful” and “intrusive,” explaining that Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when photographers chose an angle “no woman deserves to be photographed from.” He criticised the episode as “cheap sensationalism,” noting that although public life invites attention, this crossed a line.

Pandya urged the media to respect personal boundaries. “This isn’t about headlines or who clicked what — it’s about basic respect,” he wrote. “Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But please be more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured, not every angle needs to be taken. Let’s keep some humanity in this game.”

This is not the first time a celebrity has raised concerns about intrusive paparazzi behaviour.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, known for her outspoken reactions to photographers, has also criticised what she calls the increasingly invasive “pap culture.”

Speaking at the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, she described today’s paparazzi scene as “strange” and questioned its ethics and professionalism.

Bachchan drew a clear line between the media and paparazzi, saying she holds great respect for journalism but shares “zero” relationship with paparazzi.

“My relationship with the media is fantastic — I’m a product of the media. But my relationship with the paparazzi is zero,” she said, questioning whether they are trained or qualified to represent the public.

“I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have immense respect for such people,” she added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
