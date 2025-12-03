Hardik Pandya returns as India’s T20 squad against South Africa announced

This will be Pandya’s first international T20I appearance since India’s Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the 2025 Asia Cup in September. He had been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Pakistan — won by India — and the white-ball tour of Australia due to injury. Pandya demonstrated his match readiness on Tuesday while turning out for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test of the recently concluded two-match series against South Africa in Kolkata, has been named in the squad after missing the second Test and the ODI series. However, he must secure fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) before taking part in the five-match home series.

