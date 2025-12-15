Shafali Verma named ICC Women’s Player of the Month

The achievement marked a remarkable turnaround for Verma, who had earlier been dropped from India’s ODI squad before returning to domestic cricket to rediscover her form. Her exploits in November not only underlined a strong resurgence but also highlighted her growing composure on the biggest stage, cementing her role at the heart of India’s historic World Cup triumph.

Reflecting on her journey, Verma said, “My first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup experience didn’t go as I expected, but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined. I’m grateful I could contribute in the final and be part of making history by winning the World Cup for the first time in front of a home crowd. I’m truly honoured to be named Women’s Player of the Month for November. This award belongs to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported me. We win and lose as a team, and the same goes for this award.”

