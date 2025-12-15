Shafali Verma named ICC Women’s Player of the Month

Indian opener’s all-round performance helps India triumph in final
Dubai: After a late call-up to India’s squad during the ICC Women’s World Cup, opener Shafali Verma made an immediate and decisive impact with a match-winning all-round performance against South Africa, steering India to a historic title triumph.
Drafted in as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawa, the 21-year-old delivered a standout display in the final, scoring a fluent 87 off 78 balls and claiming crucial wickets to play a pivotal role in India’s maiden Women’s World Cup victory. Her aggressive approach at the top, alongside Smriti Mandhana, produced a record 100-run opening partnership that laid the foundation for India’s imposing total of 298/7.
Shafali’s influence extended beyond the bat. With the ball, she struck in successive overs to remove Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, breaking key partnerships during South Africa’s chase and finishing with impressive figures of 2/36 from seven overs.
Reflecting on her journey, Verma said, “My first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup experience didn’t go as I expected, but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined. I’m grateful I could contribute in the final and be part of making history by winning the World Cup for the first time in front of a home crowd. I’m truly honoured to be named Women’s Player of the Month for November. This award belongs to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported me. We win and lose as a team, and the same goes for this award.”
Her outstanding all-round performance in the final earned Shafali the Player of the Match award, as India became only the fourth team to lift the Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy.
The achievement marked a remarkable turnaround for Verma, who had earlier been dropped from India’s ODI squad before returning to domestic cricket to rediscover her form. Her exploits in November not only underlined a strong resurgence but also highlighted her growing composure on the biggest stage, cementing her role at the heart of India’s historic World Cup triumph.
