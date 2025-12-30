Shafali Verma rises to 6th place in Women’s T20I rankings; Deepti Sharma stays as No 1 bowler

The right-handed batter jumped four spots following a stellar performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. Verma has been the standout performer of the series so far, amassing 236 runs in four matches at a remarkable average of 118, including three half-centuries. The 21-year-old is the only batter to cross the 200-run mark in the series.

Deepti Sharma maintained her No. 1 position in the bowling rankings with 738 rating points. The experienced all-rounder is also on the brink of history, needing just one more wicket in the fifth T20I to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20I cricket. She is currently tied with Australia’s Megan Schutt, with both bowlers having 151 wickets.

