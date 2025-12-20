5th T20I: Varma, Pandya, Bumrah, Chakaravarthy help India clinch series 3-1 win

Suryakumar’s lean run persisted as he fell for five, caught at mid-off off Bosch, ending the year without a fifty in T20Is. From 115/3 in the 12th over, India’s innings was given a turbo boost by Pandya and Varma, who counter-attacked in blazing fashion to add quick runs. Pandya blazed his way to 31 off seven balls – hitting a six and four off Bosch, before taking down Linde with a four and two sixes.