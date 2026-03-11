ICC rejects bias claims over travel delays for West Indies, South Africa teams

England players were able to leave within a day of their T20 World Cup semi-final exit
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday dismissed allegations of unequal treatment after members of the West Indies and South Africa squads remained stranded in India for over a week following the T20 World Cup.
Flight operations have been heavily disrupted due to tensions in the Middle East, creating chaos in international travel.
In a statement, the ICC said it sympathises with the affected players, particularly those from South Africa and the West Indies, but emphasised that the “safety, feasibility and welfare” of the teams are being carefully assessed while alternative travel arrangements are organised.
According to the ICC, the South African contingent is scheduled to begin departing for home on Wednesday night, with all members expected to leave within the next 36 hours.
Nine West Indies players have already departed, while the remaining 16 are booked on commercial flights leaving India within the next 24 hours. Their earlier charter flight from Kolkata was cancelled due to logistical issues.
The ICC faced criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan, while South African batter David Miller and wicket-keeper batter Quin de Kock suggested that England players received better travel arrangements, as they were able to leave within a day of their semi-final exit. Earlier, West Indies head coach Darren Sammy had also expressed frustration over the lack of updates.
“The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare. Suggestions otherwise across a variety of media platforms from people uninformed of the situation are as unhelpful as they are incorrect,” the governing body said.
It also clarified that travel arrangements for South Africa and the West Indies were unrelated to those previously made for England or any other team.
“There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions,” the ICC added.
West Indies played their final match in Kolkata on March 1, while South Africa played theirs on March 4.
“We understand that players, coaches, support staff and their families who have completed their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns are anxious to return home. That they have not yet been able to do so is a source of genuine frustration, and the ICC shares that frustration,” it said.
The governing body explained that the delays are directly linked to the ongoing crisis across the Gulf region.
Due to the evolving situation, the ICC said arranging travel has become far more complex and time-consuming than usual.
“Throughout this period, the ICC’s overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected, including players travelling with spouses and young children. We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change,” the ICC said.
The ICC also urged cricket boards and players to remain patient while it works on the best possible solutions amid the rapidly changing situation in West Asia. “Our teams are working around the clock and remain in constant contact with team managers as circumstances continue to develop. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves,” it added.