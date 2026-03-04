Zimbabwe finally to return home after travel chaos

Team had alternative travel arrangements secured by the International Cricket Council
Dubai: Zimbabwe have finally departed India following their participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, after their return was delayed due to flight disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.
The side, captained by Sikandar Raza, had alternative travel arrangements secured by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Zimbabwe’s campaign concluded with a five-wicket defeat to South Africa in their Super Eights match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
Originally scheduled to return home in three groups starting at 4:30am on Monday, the team’s travel plans were revised due to the disruptions.
“Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions.
“Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon. Further updates will be issued if necessary,” said ZC in its statement.
An ICC official told IANS that the team’s new transit hub from New Delhi is Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. “A few members of the Zimbabwe team left for home today, while another batch will depart tomorrow via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies had earlier stated on Monday that it was working closely with the ICC, relevant government authorities, and airline partners to ensure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for its squad and support staff.
