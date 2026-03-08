Quinton de Kock, David Miller lash out at ICC over travel privileges

Due to international airspace restrictions caused by rising tensions in the Middle East, both South Africa and the West Indies are stranded in India, unable to return home. The West Indies were eliminated from the tournament in the Super 8 stage on March 1, while South Africa made their exit in the semi-finals on March 4. England, who were knocked out on March 5, still managed to depart India on a special chartered flight arranged by the ICC on Saturday evening.

De Kock took to social media, expressing his frustration over England’s early departure while his team remained stuck in Kolkata. He posted on Instagram Stories: “Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others.”

Even former England captain Michael Vaughan raised concerns about the ICC’s decision to prioritise England’s departure, questioning why they were allowed to leave earlier than both South Africa and the West Indies. “So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today... West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata... SA in the same position... That’s where the power is all wrong,” Vaughan wrote on X. “All teams in this situation should be treated the same ... just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count ... #JustSaying.”

