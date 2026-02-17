GOLD/FOREX
SPORT
T20 World Cup: Mark Waugh slams Australian selectors for ‘insulting’ Steve Smith

Batting legend says too many out-of-form players have forced Australia towards early exit

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
3 MIN READ
Australia's Marcus Stoinis (R) celebrates with captain Mitchell Marsh (C) and Cameron Green after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 16, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: He may have been one of the most elegant and stylish strikers of the cricket ball during his glory days, but when it comes to dishing out criticism, no one is more brutal than the younger Waugh twin.

On Tuesday, Australian cricket legend Mark Waugh came down heavily on the selectors after the 2021 T20 World Cup winners were hammered by hosts Sri Lanka, just two days after their humiliation by Zimbabwe, twin defeats that have taken the fate of progressing to the Super 8 out of their hands.

Waugh was particularly livid with how senior batsman Steve Smith was treated, after the right-handed batter was originally left out of the squad before being recalled and then ignored for the Sri Lanka match.

“I think that the whole campaign was doomed from the get-go with selection issues and injuries. I think preparation hasn’t been great. It’s all unfolded probably the way I thought it would, even though we’re in a pretty weak group,” Waugh told SENQ Breakfast.

“I know you can’t please everybody, and sometimes there are tough calls that can go either way, but to me, the non-selection of Steve Smith in the squad originally is the most baffling non-selection I can remember for ages. I mean, here you’ve got a guy who has looked a class above everybody in the BBL.

“He’s an outstanding fieldsman. He’s a great player of spin. He should have been first picked, and he wasn’t picked in the squad … then he wasn’t even picked as a replacement, and then they’ve got him over there, and they still haven’t played him,” he added.

Baffling selection

Waugh further termed Smith’s omission an insult to one of the game’s all-time greats. “It’s just been baffling some of the selections, and injuries haven’t helped obviously. I just think they’ve got the selections completely wrong and to have your best player by 100 yards sitting on the sideline in Steve Smith … I think it’s an insult to Steve Smith, to be honest,” Waugh added.

The elegant batter was also baffled that Matt Renshaw was left out after his scores of 37 and 65 in Australia’s first two games. “Then you’ve got Matt Renshaw, who looks like he’s one of the few players in form, and he’s left out of the big game last night. T20 cricket is the hardest format to find form in. You need to pick players who are in form, because the batsman doesn’t get time to build his confidence,” he said.

“Look at the selections. Look at (Glenn) Maxwell, (Cooper) Connolly, (Cameron) Green and (Josh) Inglis; these guys are all out of form. Maxwell and Connolly have not made a run for three months between them. The selectors have their plans in place, but you’ve got to be smart enough to see which players are in form and which players are out of form, and you’ve got to play the percentages a lot better than what our selectors have played at the moment.”

The beleaguered Aussies will now be praying that Ireland can beat Zimbabwe to keep their slim chances of progressing alive. And if that happens, there is still a lot of work to do, starting with needing a strong, Net Run Rate-boosting win over Oman and hoping Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe well. Then it would come down to NRR.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Related Topics:
AustraliaICC T20 WORLD CUP

