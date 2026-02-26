Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara says Sri Lankan cricket in danger of becoming irrelevant

Captain Dasun Shanaka reveals constant negativity is damaging country’s standing in sport
Dubai: Co-hosts Sri Lanka’s early exit at the T20 World Cup has evoked emotional reactions from former players, fans and even the captain of the side Dasun Shanaka, who admitted their performance was ‘very embarrassing’ in front of home fans.
Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara said there was ‘a lot of hurt’ following the 61-run defeat to New Zealand in Colombo on Wednesday which knocked the 2014 champions out of this edition.
“There is a lot of hurt all round. The fans are devastated, disappointed, and angry. The players are hurting badly too. I have been in similar dressing rooms. It’s not easy. But this responsibility comes with the turf. It’s a burden and a great privilege to represent your country and your people,” Sangakkara wrote on X.
Reflecting on the broader implications, Sangakkara stressed that Sri Lanka’s struggles were not limited to a single match or tournament, pointing to deeper structural concerns.
“There is a lot of work to be done at all levels to course correct. We can’t do the same things over and over and expect different results when the cricket world around us has evolved so quickly. We haven’t adapted, and the danger is irrelevance,” he added.
Even the fans chimed in. “We stopped watching Sri Lanka cricket after the legends were gone. They were real cricketers. Now the players are not good enough,” a local fan told IANS, reflecting a sentiment that has become increasingly common among supporters. Some fans also believe the problems go beyond performances on the field. Administrative turmoil within Sri Lanka Cricket, they say, has also contributed to the team’s struggles over the years.
As for skipper Shanaka, the disappointment was very evident. “It is very embarrassing to disappoint the home crowd. You know, they’ve been very supportive,” he said.
Shanaka, however, noted that while players try to remain positive, constant negativity from outside voices – especially uninformed public commentary – makes it difficult. He described this negativity as damaging to Sri Lankan cricket and expressed concern about protecting the sport amid such criticism.
“Actually, when considering this World Cup, Paddy Upton worked with us, and we had a huge support from him. As players, it’s very hard for us to control the outside noise. A lot of times, what we see and hear are negative things,” Shanaka said.
“No matter how we as cricketers try to stay positive, there is negativity outside. That’s a big loss for Sri Lankan cricket. This is the only sport we have, and I don’t know if we’ll be able to protect it. If you look outside the stadium, you’ll see how many people are standing outside with mics, and people will say stuff without having watched the match,” Shanaka added.
The Sri Lankan skipper said the team understands the reasons for defeat and accepts public concern. However, he stressed that constant criticism has overshadowed constructive discussion.
“Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns. More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it (the negativity) that’s better for their mental health,” he added.