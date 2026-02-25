GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson likely to replace Abhishek Sharma in must-win clash against Zimbabwe

Abhishek’s lean run — including three successive ducks — has hurt India’s campaign

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Abhishek Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.
India's Abhishek Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: As India gear up for a crucial Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, speculation is mounting over whether Sanju Samson will come in for the struggling Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek’s lean run — including three successive ducks — has hurt India’s campaign, which began with a 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super Eights.

Speaking ahead of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged that changes are being considered but stopped short of confirming any decisions.

“Yes, there can be changes. We do discuss these things. We have two left-handed openers and a left-hander at number three, and opposition teams are using off-spinners. I personally don’t think there is an issue there. But when you lose wickets in the first over in three games, any team will think about it,” Kotak said.

“Obviously, we are thinking. Let’s see how it goes. We never decide the team early, and it’s not fair to reveal plans in advance. But there will definitely be discussions,” he added.

Must win situation

Kotak urged against singling out Abhishek despite his struggles.

“Abhishek has been out for a duck three times. His health was a concern earlier, and after that he hasn’t found momentum. In the last game, he looked good. I don’t like overthinking about one individual. We are playing with six batters and two all-rounders, so we can’t focus too much on one player,” he said.

Zimbabwe, captained by Sikandar Raza, have been one of the surprise teams of the tournament, beating Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka to reach the Super Eights. The West Indies lead Group 1 after defeating Zimbabwe, with South Africa second. Both India and Zimbabwe head into Thursday’s encounter needing a win.

“For us, every match is a must-win from here,” Kotak said. “If you want to win the World Cup, you have to be ready to beat every side you face.”

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Rinku Singh left the squad to attend to his unwell father and missed training ahead of the match. However, Kotak confirmed that Rinku is expected to rejoin the team on Wednesday evening.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

T20 WC: Will Sanju Samson replace Abhishek Sharma?

T20 WC: Will Sanju Samson replace Abhishek Sharma?

2m read
Former Pakistan pacer, Amir says that India won't reach the semi-finals.

Mohammad Amir predicts India’s T20 World Cup exit

2m read
India's Abhishek Sharma got out on duck again

Abhishek Sharma equals Sanju Samson's duck record

2m read
India's Abhishek Sharma (L) and Sanju Samson.

Is India’s second opening slot in T20s jinxed?

2m read