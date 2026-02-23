T20 World Cup: Will Sanju Samson replace Abhishek Sharma?

Move being weighed as Abhishek Sharma continues to struggle with both form and fitness
Dubai: Following India’s crushing loss to South Africa national cricket team in their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener, the team management is considering a reshuffle in the batting order.
Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that discussions are under way about introducing Sanju Samson at the top to provide a right-handed option. The move is being weighed as Abhishek Sharma continues to struggle with both form and fitness.
India’s pursuit of 188 never gathered momentum after early dismissals of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Abhishek put the side on the back foot. Despite some resistance from Shivam Dube, India were bowled out for 111.
Ten Doeschate said, “You stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju, who is also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right-hander at the top of the order, and I am sure that will be a talking point over the next few days, going into these two very important games (against Zimbabwe and West Indies in the remainder of the Super Eight stage).”
Samson could slot in at No 3 should Tilak make way, while Ishan and Abhishek may continue as openers to maintain balance.
Abhishek has endured a difficult tournament, managing just 15 runs across four innings — all scored in this match after three successive ducks. His preparation was also disrupted by a bout of food poisoning that resulted in weight loss.
Ryan said, “You want him to be up and running and sort of confident in his swing and confident in his game plan (on Abhishek), and when you score three zeros, that is going to start weighing on you. I saw some really good signs on Friday night in the nets. I think I mentioned it in the presser then. But he looks a little bit short, and our job as the coaching staff is to pull that right. We have got four days to do that.”
He also touched upon Rinku Singh’s limited opportunities lower down the order at No 7 or 8, acknowledging the challenge of maintaining rhythm without sufficient time in the middle.
He said, “There is no point talking about rhythm in nets or how guys are feeling or what they are not feeling. It is time to pull our sleeves up and get performance out of all the players, and like I just said there, that is the challenge for the staff, along with the players now, to regroup and put in a big effort leading up to the next game against Zimbabwe.”