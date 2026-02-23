T20 World Cup: Will Sanju Samson replace Abhishek Sharma?

Ten Doeschate said, “You stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju, who is also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right-hander at the top of the order, and I am sure that will be a talking point over the next few days, going into these two very important games (against Zimbabwe and West Indies in the remainder of the Super Eight stage).”

He said, “There is no point talking about rhythm in nets or how guys are feeling or what they are not feeling. It is time to pull our sleeves up and get performance out of all the players, and like I just said there, that is the challenge for the staff, along with the players now, to regroup and put in a big effort leading up to the next game against Zimbabwe.”

Ryan said, “You want him to be up and running and sort of confident in his swing and confident in his game plan (on Abhishek), and when you score three zeros, that is going to start weighing on you. I saw some really good signs on Friday night in the nets. I think I mentioned it in the presser then. But he looks a little bit short, and our job as the coaching staff is to pull that right. We have got four days to do that.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.