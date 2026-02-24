GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency ahead of Zimbabwe clash

According to reports, his father has been hospitalised in Greater Noida

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
T20 World Cup: Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Dubai: Rinku Singh has returned home ahead of India’s must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday due to a family medical emergency.

According to reports in Indian media, his father, Khanchand Singh, has been hospitalised in Greater Noida and is said to be in a serious condition, prompting the batter to leave the squad. A source confirmed that Rinku did not attend India’s practice session at Chepauk before departing for home.

It remains unclear whether he will rejoin the team later in the tournament.

Rinku, who was drafted into the World Cup squad at the last minute, has struggled to make an impact so far, managing just 24 runs in five innings. His lean run includes a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

If he is unavailable for the Zimbabwe fixture, India could bolster their line-up by fielding both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel to maintain batting depth while offering captain Suryakumar Yadav additional bowling options.

Another possibility is opting for a more aggressive approach by including wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a wicket-taking threat against Zimbabwe.

