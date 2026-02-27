GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

India batter Rinku Singh leaves team after father's death

Khanchand Singh had been battling liver cancer and died Friday morning at a hospital

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rinku Singh with his father Khanchand Singh
Rinku Singh with his father Khanchand Singh
IANS

Chennai: India batter Rinku Singh has left the team during the T20 World Cup in the middle of the tournament after the death of his long-ailing father, official sources told AFP.

The middle-order batter had rejoined India ahead of Thursday's Super Eights victory against Zimbabwe, but did not feature in the playing XI in Chennai.

India hammered Zimbabwe by 72 runs to move into a winner-takes-all decider against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday for a last semi-final berth.

The Press Trust of India news agency said Khanchand Singh had been battling liver cancer and died Friday morning at a hospital on the outskirts of New Delhi.

An attacking left-hander, 28-year-old Singh emerged as a finisher for his Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders before making his place in the Indian T20 team.

Singh rose from a humble background, with viral videos of his father delivering gas cylinders emerging after he made his India debut in 2023.

Tributes poured in from former cricketers for Rinku's father.

"This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family," former spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on X.

Related Topics:
cricketindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) congratulates teammate Axar Patel (2R) after the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026.

India beat Zimbabwe as South Africa enter semi-finals

3m read
Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency

Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency

1m read
India-Pakistan, one of cricket’s biggest games: Robin

India-Pakistan, one of cricket’s biggest games: Robin

2m read
India's Abhishek Sharma (L) and Sanju Samson.

Is India’s second opening slot in T20s jinxed?

2m read