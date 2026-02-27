After father’s funeral, Rinku Singh to join Team India for Windies tie

Indian batter had left the squad after his father died in hospital
Dubai: Rinku Singh, who lost his father on Friday morning, is set to rejoin the Indian team ahead of their crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, according to a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer. He was cremated in Aligarh on Friday, with many people gathering to pay their respects. A grief-stricken Rinku carried his father’s mortal remains during the funeral procession to the crematorium.
Condolences poured in from across the cricketing fraternity and beyond. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla described the loss as deeply heartbreaking.
The defending champions arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening as they prepare for their decisive Super 8 encounter. Earlier, Rinku had flown home from India’s T20 World Cup squad after his father’s health deteriorated following the team’s first Super 8 match against South Africa national cricket team. He later rejoined the squad in Chennai ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe national cricket team on Thursday.
The middle-order left-hander has endured a challenging World Cup campaign, often coming in to bat with limited deliveries remaining. He has scored 24 runs in five innings, remaining unbeaten twice, with a highest score of 11 not out.