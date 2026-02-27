GOLD/FOREX
After father’s funeral, Rinku Singh to join Team India for Windies tie

Indian batter had left the squad after his father died in hospital

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Rinku Singh, who lost his father on Friday morning, is set to rejoin the Indian team ahead of their crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, according to a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer. He was cremated in Aligarh on Friday, with many people gathering to pay their respects. A grief-stricken Rinku carried his father’s mortal remains during the funeral procession to the crematorium.

Condolences poured in from across the cricketing fraternity and beyond. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla described the loss as deeply heartbreaking.

The defending champions arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening as they prepare for their decisive Super 8 encounter. Earlier, Rinku had flown home from India’s T20 World Cup squad after his father’s health deteriorated following the team’s first Super 8 match against South Africa national cricket team. He later rejoined the squad in Chennai ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe national cricket team on Thursday.

The middle-order left-hander has endured a challenging World Cup campaign, often coming in to bat with limited deliveries remaining. He has scored 24 runs in five innings, remaining unbeaten twice, with a highest score of 11 not out.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
