India need to play aggressive brand of cricket against Zimbabwe: Kumble

Kumble warns Men in Blue against any complacency heading into the Zimbabwe tie

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble has urged India to play their natural, aggressive brand of cricket when they face Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 clash today.

India find themselves under pressure after falling to South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture, making wins against both West Indies and Zimbabwe essential if they are to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Kumble was quick to warn against any complacency heading into the Zimbabwe tie, pointing to the African side’s impressive performances throughout the tournament.

“India need to play their natural, aggressive brand of cricket against Zimbabwe. But Zimbabwe are going to be a tough opponent, and they must be respected. They have delivered some strong performances. They beat Australia. They chased down 179 against Sri Lanka on Sri Lankan soil,” Kumble said.

Dream run

“They have convincingly beaten Australia. Their top four batters have been in excellent form. Their tall fast bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, have been outstanding with the ball, especially in the powerplay,” Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Zimbabwe had a dream run in the ongoing tournament and were unbeaten in their group stage fixtures. But their campaign hit a major hurdle after their brutal loss to the Windies in the first Super 8s match, which leaves them further behind India on net run-rate. To now have any chance of progressing past the Super Eight stage, they must now beat both India and South Africa convincingly.

“India cannot take them lightly. They need to be at the top of their game. Any individual who gets going must make it count. You cannot assume the next batter will do the job. In the T20 World Cup, there are no ifs and buts. You have to go out and deliver as an individual. So yes, you hope for the right result, but India must focus on doing what they need to do,” he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
