South Africa upset India to end 12-match T20 World Cup win streak

Proteas cruise to a 76-run victory in their opening Super Eights clash
Ahmedabad: South Africa delivered a commanding display to snap India’s 12-match winning streak at the T20 World Cup, cruising to a 76-run victory in their opening Super Eights clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
A counter-attacking 63 from David Miller, followed by explosive late hitting from Tristan Stubbs, powered South Africa to 187-7. In reply, the defending champions collapsed to 111 all out in 18.5 overs, faltering in their first run chase of the tournament.
Left-arm quick Marco Jansen starred with 4-22, while spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 3-24 as South Africa ruthlessly exposed India’s brittle batting.
Tournament favourites and playing at home, India must now win their remaining Super Eight fixtures against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to stay in contention for the semi-finals. However, the heavy defeat leaves them with a damaging net run rate that could prove decisive in a tight group.
Both sides had advanced through the group stage unbeaten, and the contest was a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, which India won. Their unbeaten run had stretched back to the 2022 semi-final loss to eventual champions England.
South Africa made an immediate breakthrough in the chase when captain Aiden Markram opened the bowling and removed Ishan Kishan with his off-spin. Abhishek Sharma, after three ducks, finally opened his account with a boundary off Markram, briefly lifting the 82,000-strong crowd inside the vast stadium.
The momentum quickly swung back. Jansen had Tilak Varma caught behind for one and soon dismissed Abhishek for 15. India desperately needed stability, but Corbin Bosch removed Washington Sundar and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who miscued to midwicket, leaving the hosts reeling at 51-5.
Maharaj then struck three times in a single over, dismissing Hardik Pandya (18), Rinku Singh (0) and Arshdeep Singh (1) to all but seal the result.
Shivam Dube offered late resistance with 42, but it was far from enough. When he fell to Jansen, last man Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed the very next ball.
Earlier, after winning the toss, South Africa stumbled to 20-3 before Miller and Dewald Brevis (45) rebuilt the innings with a 97-run stand. Stubbs then provided the finishing flourish, smashing an unbeaten 44 from 24 deliveries, including sixes off the final two balls from Pandya.
Bumrah was India’s standout bowler, finishing with 3-15, but it was not enough to prevent a comprehensive South African triumph.
With inputs from AFP