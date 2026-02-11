GOLD/FOREX
South Africa beat Afghanistan in double Super Over thriller in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan have lost both their matches while Proteas have two wins from two matches

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
South Africa's David Miller (L) celebrates with captain Aiden Markram after taking a catch to dismiss Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026.
Dubai: South Africa were pushed to the limit by Afghanistan before clinching a dramatic victory through two Super Overs in their Group D T20 World Cup encounter in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Chasing 13 runs in the final over, Kagiso Rabada began with a no-ball and then delivered a wide, easing the pressure on Afghanistan. A towering six from Noor Ahmad, followed by yet another no-ball, reignited their hopes of a stunning upset. However, a dramatic run-out off the last ball forced the contest into a Super Over.

Afghanistan batted first in the Super Over to score 17 runs thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai’s two sixes and a boundary. In reply, South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs could scored a six in the last ball to tie the Super Over.

In the second Super Over, South Africa were dominant scoring 23 runs with David Miller smashing two sixes and Stubbs hitting one.

Afghanistan came close with three successive sixes from Rahmanullah Gurbaz but Keshav Maharaj held his nerve to take a wicket in the final delivery to help Proteas win.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s chase was built on opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s brilliant 84 from 42 balls consisting of four boundaries and seven sixes.

Shifting gears

Afghanistan’s bowlers kept things tight in initial overs, before Fazalhaq Farooqi provided the early breakthrough by dismissing captain Aiden Markram.

Despite the setback, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton quickly shifted gears, guiding South Africa to 43/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The left-handed pair maintained their aggressive approach even after the fielding restrictions were lifted, taking the score to 98/1 after 10 overs, including a costly 23-run 10th over.

The duo firmly seized control with a blistering 116-run partnership off just 61 balls. De Kock reached his half-century with a pull shot for four and went on to score 59 off 41 deliveries. Rickelton was even more explosive, smashing 61 off just 28 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan pulled things back by dismissing both De Kock and Rickelton within three deliveries.

Dewald Brevis (23 off 19 balls) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) ensured the momentum was maintained, while Marco Jansen’s quickfire 16 off seven balls pushed South Africa to 187/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Omarzai finished with three wickets, Rashid claimed two, and Farooqi picked up one.

